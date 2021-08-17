Margaritaville Night on Saturday

The clock will be frozen at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, as the Tortugas host their annual Margaritaville Night bash. As a part of the Best Dressed Team in Baseball series, Daytona players and coaches will sport special uniforms to mark the occasion. Fans are encouraged to dress in style and enjoy "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and margarita specials at the concession and bars all evening long.

Fans will able to enjoy a pre-game show by the Tropical Drifter, Jim Lamb, out on the riverwalk when gates open at 6 pm until first pitch at 7:05 pm.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

