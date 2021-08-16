Margaritaville Night, Healthcare Heroes Headline Final Six of 'Tugas Homestand

August 16, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas continue their two-week homestand at Jackie Robinson Ballpark with more fun and excitement over six games against the Palm Beach Cardinals, Low-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday, August 17. Among the highlights are a Thirsty Thursday, Margaritaville Night on Saturday, and a First Responders and Healthcare Heroe Appreciation Night on Friday.

The Tortugas open up the set on Tuesday, August 17, with a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion, as the organization looks to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. As a part of Silver Sluggers Night, fans can enjoy Michelob Ultra drafts for $2.50. The first pitch of that night and all weekday games are set for 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Charity remains a focal point for the organization with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union on August 18. The Tortugas partner with a local non-profit organization to swell up donations and awareness for a worthy cause. Starting at just $14, patrons will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn thanks to a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. Courtesy of Landshark, souvenir cup holders will also be able to enjoy refills at concession stands for just $3.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball on August 19 courtesy of a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. All those in attendance can beat the heat with fountain drinks and draft beers starting at as low as $1.

We recognize the selflessness of those who have aided others during the pandemic as a part of our First Responders and Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night on Friday, August 20. It will be another Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Ormond Brewing Company and Cutwater Spirits. Fans will be able to enjoy free tastings of a selection of Ormond Brewing draft beers and Cutwater Spirits from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Additionally, patrons will be able to enjoy Ormond Brewing Company draft beers and Cutwater Spirits at a reduced price at all our beer stands throughout the evening.

The clock will be frozen at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, as the Tortugas host their annual Margaritaville Night bash. As a part of the Best Dressed Team in Baseball series, Daytona players and coaches will sport special uniforms to mark the occasion. Fans are encouraged to dress in style and enjoy "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and margarita specials at the concession and bars all evening long.

The Tortugas get dressed up in their Sunday best to close out the homestand on Sunday, August 22. The Best Dressed Team in Baseball series squeezes into Sunday, as Daytona players and coaches will don special tuxedo-themed uniforms. It will also be a Bark in the Park and Tiny 'Tugas Night. For just $2, fans can purchase a "pooch pass" so their four-legged friend can enjoy a nine-inning vacation, as well. Additionally, there will be activities for all Tiny 'Tugas members who come out to the ballpark, including Running the Bases after the game. It will also be the Tortugas' Yappy Hours with 16 oz. Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer cans on sale for $4. The series finale gets underway at 5:35 p.m.and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS (all broadcasts available on daytonatortugas.com and the MiLB First Pitch app)

TUESDAY: TBA vs. RHP James Marinan (1-5, 5.40 ERA)

WEDNESDAY: TBA vs. RHP Bryce Bonnin (4-0, 1.24 ERA)

THURSDAY: TBA vs. RHP James Proctor (3-0, 1.35 ERA)

FRIDAY: TBA vs. RHP Gabriel Aguilera (0-2, 5.40 ERA)

SATURDAY: TBA vs. RHP Jason Parker (4-1, 3.88 ERA)

SUNDAY: TBA vs. RHP Miguel Medrano (2-1, 4.59 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.