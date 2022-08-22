Mardi Gras Night, Fireworks and College Fair Night Highlight Shuckers' Homestand

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM Park from Tuesday, August 23 through Sunday, August 28 for one of two remaining homestands during the 2022 season as the Shuckers host the Chattanooga Lookouts for six games.

Prospect Watch

Biloxi Shuckers: LHP Robert Gasser (#11 Brewers), INF Felix Valerio (#14), RHP Cam Robinson (#27) and RHP Victor Castañeda (#30)

Chattanooga Lookouts: INF Elly De La Cruz (#1 Reds, #15 MLB Pipeline), INF Matt McClain (#5 Reds, #76 MLB Pipeline), LHP Andrew Abbott (#10 Reds), RHP Connor Phillips (#11), INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand (#14), RHP Joe Boyle (#22), Mike Siani (#26) and INF Ivan Johnson (#28)

Tuesday, August 23 at 6:35 pm: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by WellCare and Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B. Distributing

- The first 250 fans will receive an Shuckers' themed t-shirt. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

- 20 oz souvenir tumbler with any beer for $12 and $6 refills at the first or third base beer garden.

Wednesday, August 24 at 6:35 pm: College Fair Night, Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, Bark in the Park presented by Raising Cane's & All-You-Can-Eat

- Representatives from Mississippi College, Spring Hill College, William Carey University, Coastal Alabama Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Blue Cliff College, Southern Miss and Delta State University will all be set up with tables on the MGM Park concourse throughout the night, hosting a meet and greet with future, current and former students.

- Additionally discounted tickets, up to 33% off, are available for active and retired military personnel. Military tickets must be purchased at the MGM Park Box Office.

- Dogs are welcome on Wednesday night! Purchase an $8 berm ticket to bring your dog out.

- All-You-Can-Eat tickets are available in the Left Field Terrance for $25 and include a ticket to the Left Field Terrace and access to our all-you-can-eat area. The All-You-Can-Eat menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, Papa John's pizza, baked beans, potato salad and watermelon. Ticket upgrades to All-You-Can-Eat are available at the MGM Park Box Office.

Thursday, August 25 at 6:35 pm: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

- $2 Yuengling drafts & $3 Draft beer specials.

- $2 hot dogs & $2 sodas.

Friday, August 26 at 6:35 pm: Fireworks Friday presented by Margaritaville Resort Biloxi & Autos in the Outfield

- Arrive early for a pregame classic car parade on the warning track. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

- Pregame dance by the Mandeville Milkshakers.

- Enjoy a spectacular postgame fireworks display, choreographed by Pyro Shows!

Saturday, August 27 at 6:35 pm: Mardi Gras Night with Mardi Gras Cup Giveaway presented by Hancock Whitney and Mardi Gras Jersey Auction

- The first 1,000 fans will receive a special Shuckers' Mardi Gras cup. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

- Pregame Mardi Gras parade on the concourse.

- Pregame recognition of the 2022 Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame Class.

- The Shuckers will wear special Mardi Gras jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Biloxi Lions Club. Jersey bids can be placed online here.

Sunday, August 28 at 5:05 pm: Family Fun Day Sunday

- Family Four Packs are available starting at $72 and include four tickets, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Additional tickets may be added.

- Pregame player autographs from 4:10 pm to 4:40 pm in front of the Shuckers Shop.

- Pregame performance by the Long Beach Bearcat Belles.

- Postgame catch on the field.

