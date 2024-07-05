Marcus Sayles Pick Six: CFL
July 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Marcus Sayles forces Cameron Dukes' third interception of the game and takes it back for a touchdown to give the Roughriders the lead.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 5, 2024
