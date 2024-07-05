Sports stats



Saskatchewan Roughriders

Marcus Sayles Pick Six: CFL

July 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Marcus Sayles forces Cameron Dukes' third interception of the game and takes it back for a touchdown to give the Roughriders the lead.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from July 5, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central