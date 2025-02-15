Marcus Klarich's Best Game of the Season!
February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Have yourself a NIGHT, Marcus!!
It was a 4 goal, 1 assist night for Marcus Klarich as the Warriors take down the Desert Dogs 12-8
