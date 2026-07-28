Marco Micaletto from MIDFIELD?!?!
Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
A spectacular long-range goal from Marco Micaletto in the 80th minute gave the Tampa Bay Rowdies a 3-2 victory over rival Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium, with Arney Rocha and Jurgen Locadia finding the back of the net for the hosts.
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