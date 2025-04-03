March's MVP: USL Super League Player of the Month: March
April 3, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Hannah Davison, Camryn Lancaster Represent Dallas Trinity FC on USL Super League's Team of the Month for March - Dallas Trinity FC
- Corbin Named Player of the Month; Harding, Aguilera Earn Team of the Month Honors - Carolina Ascent FC
- Mackenzie George and Sydney Martinez Earn USL Super League Honors for March - Brooklyn FC
- Sporting JAX Names Stacey Balaam as First Head Coach of USL Super League Women's Team - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Power FC Falls to Dallas Trinity FC 1-0 on the Road - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Ascent FC Stories
- Corbin Named Player of the Month; Harding, Aguilera Earn Team of the Month Honors
- Carolina Ascent Defeat Dallas Trinity FC 3-0, Move into First Place
- Carolina Ascent Pour in Goals, Win 4-0 over Lexington SC
- New Kickoff Time Announced: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC to Kick off at 7:30 PM
- Carolina Ascent Fall on the Road to Tampa Bay Sun FC, 0-1