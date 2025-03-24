March 24 Transactions Update

After an exciting weekend of action, we have several transactions to update AF1 fans on. Here is the March 24, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Dezmon Epps Nashville WR

Isiah McKoy Nashville DB

The following players have refused to report. Their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.

Jake Dunniway Nashville QB

