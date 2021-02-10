March 19th Home Game Moved
February 10, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
Due to arena availability, we have moved our March 19th home game versus Pensacola to Sunday, March 14th at 5:00 pm and will now play Birmingham.
As a result of these changes the Havoc will now play Pensacola on April 20th instead of Birmingham.
