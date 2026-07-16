MARCEL HARTEL: What Surprised the German Star Most About St. Louis CITY and the World Cup

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC YouTube Video







Marcel Hartel has seen how a World Cup can impact a host nation before...

Marcel Hartel reflects on his move from Germany to St. Louis CITY SC, the biggest surprises about MLS, and why he believes the FIFA World Cup can change how the league is viewed around the world.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2026

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