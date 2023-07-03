Marauders Treat Packed House to Thrilling Win

July 3, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla.--- The Marauders (5-4, 40-34) and the Clearwater Threshers (6-3, 50-24) met for the final game of a six-game series at LECOM Park in front of over 4,000 fans. Bradenton catapulted their winning effort in the early innings and followed stout pitching to a 5-2 win.

Bradenton starter Alessandro Ercolani got the start for Bradenton and tossed another fantastic outing. The right-hander from San Marino fired six innings of two-run balls while striking out six Threshers hitters.

The Young Buccos got on the board in the bottom of the third when Termarr Johnson tripled with the bases loaded to bring in Planchart, Brannigan, and Terrero to make it 3-0 in favor of the home side after three innings.

Clearwater plated a run in the top of the fourth and fifth innings to close their deficit to 3-2.

The Marauders added a run in the fifth on a wild pitch and one more in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI groundout from Jesus Castillo to give Bradenton a 5-2 lead going into the ninth inning.

Ryan Harbin was called upon to shut the door for Bradenton and collected a punchout on the way to his third save of the season to secure the win in the top half of the ninth inning.

With the 5-2 win, the Marauders improve to 5-4 in the second half and embark for Daytona on Tuesday morning to begin a six-game stretch at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.