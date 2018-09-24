Marauders to Participate in 2019 "Copa de la Diversion"

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders will be one of 72 team participating in the Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n," or "Fun Cup," a season-long event series in 2019. "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" is the cornerstone of MiLB's U.S. Hispanic/Latino fan engagement initiative. The program established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with Hispanics/Latinos nationwide.

2018 was the inaugural season of "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n," with 33 teams participating by dedicating a total of 167 games as "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n"-designated events. Teams adapt culturally-relevant on-field personas and integrate local Hispanic flavor into their gameday experiences. The 2018 participants reported a 12.6 percent attendance increase compared to similar game dates in 2017.

Retail sales of "Copa"-specific licensed merchandise via MiLB ballparks' team stores and MiLB teams' online stores far exceeded participating teams' preseason goals, with current sales projected to be more than 500 percent higher than pre-campaign estimates. MiLB will report final "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" results at the Baseball Winter Meetings™ in Las Vegas this December.

"The initial 'Copa de la DiversiÃ³n' results and overwhelmingly positive feedback suggest that our fans are embracing the passion and commitment our teams have poured into this transformative campaign," said Kurt Hunzeker, MiLB's Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Research. "We listened and learned from fans what we could do better next year, and those insights will help frame how our expanded 'Copa' teams plan, prepare and activate fan engagement and marketing efforts celebrating their communities in 2019."

All new culturally-relevant "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" on-field brands will be unveiled in March 2019. For more information on "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n," visit MiLB.com/Copa.

