Marauders Thrash Clearwater, 14-0

CLEARWATER, Fla. - After a tight battle through the first four innings, the Marauders pulled away for a 14-0 blowout win over the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday at BayCare Ballpark.

The Marauders (50-32) have now won four games in a row, and the 14-0 final score was the team's largest margin of victory this season. The offense's outburst supported starter Jared Jones (4-2), who struck out seven batters across five robust innings before three relievers handled the final four frames.

Each player in the Marauders' lineup reached base safely. Eight of the nine players recorded a hit, while six men recorded multiple hits and four players collected multiple RBI. Jack Herman led the way with three hits, matching his season high, and Bradenton's 15 total hits were just one shy of the club's season best.

A Hudson Head sacrifice fly in the third inning off Threshers starter Hsin-Chieh Lin (0-2) was the game's only run until the fifth, when Bradenton erupted for five runs off Threshers (38-41) reliever Yoan Antonac. RBI-doubles by Maikol Escotto and Jase Bowen, as well as a bases-loaded three-run triple by Daniel Rivero, extended the Marauders' lead to 6-0.

Jones, meanwhile, allowed just three baserunners-two hits and one walk-over five innings. He returned to the mound for the sixth and walked Uziel Viloria and Luis Garcia to open the inning. Carlos Campos entered in relief, and despite loading the bases on a hit-by-pitch, induced three popouts to escape the jam.

Bradenton plated three more runs in the sixth, as Herman and Endy Rodriguez lined back-to-back RBI-singles and Bowen drew a bases-loaded walk from right-hander Leonel Aponte. The score stood at 9-0 after six innings.

Hudson Head added an RBI-single in the seventh to give Bradenton an even 10 runs. In the eighth, Yoyner Fajardo blooped a run-scoring single down the left-field line, and Kyle Wilkie plated a run with a fielder's-choice grounder. Rodriguez capped the day's scoring in the ninth inning with a two-run homer-his 10th of the season-of right-hander Matt Russell, making his professional debut. Infielder Edgar Made recorded the final out of the top of the ninth in emergency relief for Clearwater after walking two Marauders batters.

Clearwater's offense missed multiple run-scoring opportunities, stranding 12 runners and going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Bradenton, meanwhile, went 7-for-16 with men in scoring position.

The Marauders bullpen finished the shutout, albeit while dodging around four walks and two hits over the final three innings. Alex Roth turned in a scoreless eighth, and the Threshers loaded the bases on two walks and a single off Ryan Troutman in the ninth, but the right-hander recovered for a strikeout and a game-ending popout to third base.

The Marauders return home to LECOM Park on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Low-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

