Marauders Swept in Friday Double Header

Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders (23-20) and the Hammerheads (24-19) squared off for a twin bill of seven-inning games on Friday night at LECOM Park on Paws and Claws and Mental Health Awareness night. Jupiter was the team that went home happy after winning 9-6 and 4-1 across the two games.

The Marauders took a two-run lead after an inning played in game one but were chased down with a heavy helping of runs in the third when Jupiter posted a five-spot on six consecutive two-out hits to take a 5-2 lead into the fourth inning.

The teams traded a run each in the next inning, and the Marauders found themselves down 6-3 with a pair of innings to go in the game.

Jupiter hung three on the board in the top of the sixth and led 9-3 going into the final inning of play. Six of the Hammerheads' nine runs were unearned, with Bradenton committing four errors in seven innings.

Bradenton rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh and even brought the tying run to the plate with one away, but the comeback effort fell short, with Jupiter escaping game one with a 9-6 win.

Game two saw FSL Pitcher of the Week JP Massey get the starting duties for Bradenton. The righty tossed five innings of one-run ball and did not earn a decision for his efforts.

The night's final matchup was an offensively lacking pitcher's duel as both sides managed to push across just one run in the first six innings. The Marauders surrendered three runs in the top half of the seventh and did not look back as the bullpen shut the Young Bucs down in the bottom of the seven, ending the game with a double play to seal the doubleheader sweep.

Game five of the series is set for 6:30 Saturday night, with Derek Diamond expected to start for the 'Ders.

