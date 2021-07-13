Marauders Squeak Past Tortugas in Opener, 6-5

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 1B Michel Triana snapped an 0-for-20 slide with a pair of hits and three RBI, but it was Bradenton's four-run eighth inning that proved to be the difference-maker, as the Marauders eked out a 6-5 victory against the Daytona Tortugas before 1,587 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Tied at two headed to the eighth, CF Hudson Head (0-4, R, BB, 2 SO) drew a one-out walk to start the Marauders' (39-21) rally. Following a fielder's choice that didn't register an out and an infield single from 3B Dariel López (3-4, 2 R, 2B, SO), LF Sammy Siani (1-3, 3 RBI, 2 SO) lifted a sacrifice fly to center to put Bradenton ahead 3-2.

On the very next pitch, RF Jack Herman (1-4, R, HR, 3 RBI) - who was added to the Marauders' roster from the Florida Complex League earlier in the day - deposited a ball on top of the batting cages in straightaway left for a three-run home run. His third overall long ball of the season - and his first with Bradenton - stretched the visitors' advantage to four, 6-2.

Daytona (28-33) refused to quit and immediately sparked a rebuttal in the bottom of the frame. RF Ranser Amador (1-4, R, 3 SO) reached on an infield single and took second on a throwing error before scoring on a pair of wild pitches to pull within three, 6-3.

3B Gus Steiger (1-4, 2 R, BB, SO) drew a walk to continue the rally and, following a fly out to center, SS Ivan Johnson (2-3, 2 R, 2B, BB) singled and LF Wendell Marrero (0-3, BB, SO) earned a free pass to load the bases.

Triana (2-4, 3 RBI) dug in and stung a ground ball through the right side of the infield. Two runs scored on the single to draw the Tortugas within a single run, 6-5.

That was as close as the 'Tugas would get, however. RHP Enmanuel Mejia (1.2 IP, H, BB, 2 SO) bent, but would not break, as he induced a double play to end the eighth with the tying and go-ahead runs aboard.

In the ninth, Daytona weaseled a one-out walk against the right-hander, but back-to-back strikeouts sealed a Bradenton victory and Mejia's seventh save.

Bradenton snatched an early lead in the top of the first. C Endy Rodríguez (0-3, 2 R, BB) walked with one down and López followed with a ground-rule double to right. Siani delivered a two-run knock to center, giving the Marauders a 2-0 edge.

The Tortugas drew even in the bottom of the fourth. Steiger and 2B Brandon Leyton (1-4) singled to ignite the fray and Johnson promptly drew a walk to load the bases. After a line-drive double play erased the runner at second, Steiger crossed on a wild pitch to make it a one-run affair. Triana later smacked a run-scoring single up the middle to tie it at a pair.

RHP Ryan Troutman (1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB) yielded three runs but earned his second win of the season for Bradenton. While he pitched better than the line showed, Daytona's RHP Sam Hellinger (3.1 IP, H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) suffered his first defeat.

Neither starter factored into the decision. In his Jackie Robinson Ballpark debut, RHP Bryce Bonnin (4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 3 SO) racked up three punchouts for the 'Tugas. RHP Luis Ortiz (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) earned his second-straight no-decision for the Marauders.

