Marauders Spoil 4th of July Party in Daytona

July 5, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Daytona, Fla.--- The Marauders (6-4, 41-34) and the Daytona Tortugas (7-3, 36-39) met for the first game of a six-game series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark before a capacity crowd. Bradenton posted a double-digit run total on the way to a 10-6 win.

Dominic Perachi got the start for the Young Bucs and tossed five innings of three-run ball while striking out four Torts hitters to earn his third win of the season for his fine effort.

Bradenton started the scoring in the top of the third when Jack Brannigan singled down the left-field line before Nolasco picked up a pair of RBI. Sightler added another with a sac fly to make it 4-0 Marauders.

Daytona answered with a pair of runs scored in the bottom of the third to cut the Marauders' lead to two. The Torts then grabbed a run in the fifth to make it a 4-3 ballgame while knocking Perachi out of the game.

The Marauders counterpunched with a three-run total in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI walk from Rodolfo Nolasco and an RBI ground-rule double from Josiah Sightler to mark the advantage at 7-3.

The home side scored a run on a passed ball in the seventh before the Marauders scored two in the eighth and one in the ninth. The offensive player to highlight was undoubtedly Jack Brannigan. He finished the night 4-5 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI.

Daytona grabbed a pair of consolation runs in the home half of the final inning but was eventually shut down by Birdsong, securing Bradenton's 10-6 win.

Game two is set for Wednesday night at 6:35 as the Marauders look to win their third straight.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 5, 2023

Marauders Spoil 4th of July Party in Daytona - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.