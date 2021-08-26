Marauders Split Doubleheader with Mussels

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Marauders rallied over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for a 7-0 win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader at Hammond Stadium before being blown out in the nightcap, 12-1.

After a scoreless top of the first inning in the first game, rainy weather and wet field conditions caused a 2 hour, 45 minute delay. Play resumed at 7:30 p.m., and after neither team scored through two innings, the Marauders (59-36) rallied for three runs in the third, getting an RBI-double from Endy Rodriguez, a sacrifice fly from Dariel Lopez, and a Hudson Head RBI-single.

Rodriguez added an RBI-single in the fourth, and Bradenton added three more runs in the sixth for a 7-0 lead. Abrahan Gutierrez tripled and scored on a wild pitch, and after the Marauders loaded the bases on two walks and an error, Jase Bowen lined a two-run single to left.

Eddy Yean (5-2), Justin Meis, and Alex Roth combined for a two-hit shutout. Yean struck out four and allowed just one hit, while Meis worked two scoreless frames before yielding to Roth, who tossed a scoreless seventh. Right-hander A.J. Labas (0-1) took the loss for Fort Myers (48-45), surrendering four runs on eight hits over three innings.

The Marauders played the second game as the home team; the game was the scheduled makeup from the teams' August 12 rainout in Bradenton. With Carlos Campos making the spot start for the Marauders, Charles Mack led off the second inning with a walk and later scored on a wild pitch, and the Mussels got an RBI-single from Patrick Winkel in the second.

With runners on second and third and two out in the bottom of the second, Jack Herman singled to right field. Jackson Glenn scored easily from third, but Gutierrez, attempting to score the tying run from second, was thrown out on a strong relay throw home. The score stood at 2-1 Fort Myers after three innings.

The Marauders would not come any closer. Alerick Soularie laced a two-run single in the fourth inning for a 4-1 Mussels lead, and in the seventh, the game spiraled out of hand for Bradenton's bullpen. Right-hander Sergio Umana, who had tossed a scoreless fifth and sixth, allowed five straight hits-including a Jesus Feliz three-run homer-to open the seventh before departing with an apparent injury. Parker Brahms entered in emergency relief and struggled, allowing a single to load the bases. A walk and an infield single plated one run each, and Brahms walked the next three straight batters, stretching the Fort Myers lead to 12-1. After the inning's first 11 batters reached base safely, Brahms struck out Feliz swinging before getting Mack to ground into an inning-ending double play. Bradenton was unable to scratch across a run in the bottom half.

Right-hander Matt Mullenbach danced around six hits as the Mighty Mussels' starter, with Herman's RBI-single giving him his only run allowed. Matthew Swain (6-2) earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief, and Carlos Suniaga held Bradenton scoreless in the seventh.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. RHP Adrian Florencio will start for the Marauders against RHP Sean Mooney for Fort Myers.

