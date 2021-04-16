Marauders Seek National Anthem Performers

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are accepting video submissions for National Anthem performers for the 2021 season. Those wishing to perform The Star Spangled Banner or O Canada must send a video recording of their performance to [emailÂ protected].

Performers may submit either a vocal or instrumental performance along with their name. Individuals and groups are welcome to submit. Each selected performance will be played on the LECOM Park video board prior to the first pitch of a Marauders game.

Prospective singers must feel comfortable performing in front of a camera and have a good audio set up. Videos must be submitted in a .mp4 format. They must be filmed in a landscape format.

Submissions will be accepted through July 23rd. Those who are selected will be notified by a Marauders representative at least a week prior to their scheduled performance.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031.

