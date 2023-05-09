Marauders Return Home After Two Week Road Trip

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their next homestand tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park on the homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, MAY 11) -- Thirsty Thursdays will feature discounted alcohol prices for all fans 21 and over Presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. As well as $1 dollar sodas!

WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT (FRIDAY, MAY 12) -- Women in Sports Night will feature a pre-game panel of the many outstanding women that are apart of our Marauders family as we honor all the important women that are an essential part of the world of sports!

STAR WARS NIGHT (SATURDAY, MAY 13) -- Your Marauders will take the field in Star Wars Themed Jerseys that will be available for auction with proceeds benefitting The Miracle League of Sarasota! There will also be post- game fireworks so don't miss your chance to join us on Star Wars Night presented by Altitude Trampoline Park.

