Marauders Release Premium Games for 2023 Season

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders have announced their 8 premium games featuring the best promotional nights of the year. Fans looking to secure tickets can do so by purchasing a Season Ticket Plan, Group Package, or a 5-Game Flex Pack which are on sale now. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com, but tickets will also be available over the phone at (941) 747-3031 and at the LECOM Park box office when they open at a later date.

The 8 premium game promotions include the following:

- April 7: Opening Weekend (T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 750 Fans)

- April 8: Opening Weekend (Easter Celebration & Post-Game Fireworks)

- April 22: Margaritaville Night (Hawaiian Shirt Promo Package)

- May 13: Star Wars Night (Post-Game Fireworks)

- May 27: Military Appreciation Night (Post-Game Fireworks)

- July 3: Independence Day Celebration (T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 1,500 Fans & Post-Game Fireworks)

- August 5: Back to School Night (Backpack Giveaway for the First 500 Kids 12 & Under & Post-Game Fireworks)

- September 2: Fan Appreciation Night (9 Innings of Winnings & Post-Game Fireworks)

The Marauders' home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Single-game tickets for the team's 13th season at LECOM Park, as well as the rest of the promotional schedule, will be announced at a later date.

LECOM Park is slated to host 66 games this summer. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

