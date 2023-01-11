Save the USFL Video Archive

NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Marauders Release Premium Games for 2023 Season

January 11, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release


BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders have announced their 8 premium games featuring the best promotional nights of the year. Fans looking to secure tickets can do so by purchasing a Season Ticket Plan, Group Package, or a 5-Game Flex Pack which are on sale now. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com, but tickets will also be available over the phone at (941) 747-3031 and at the LECOM Park box office when they open at a later date.

The 8 premium game promotions include the following:

- April 7: Opening Weekend (T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 750 Fans)

- April 8: Opening Weekend (Easter Celebration & Post-Game Fireworks)

- April 22: Margaritaville Night (Hawaiian Shirt Promo Package)

- May 13: Star Wars Night (Post-Game Fireworks)

- May 27: Military Appreciation Night (Post-Game Fireworks)

- July 3: Independence Day Celebration (T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 1,500 Fans & Post-Game Fireworks)

- August 5: Back to School Night (Backpack Giveaway for the First 500 Kids 12 & Under & Post-Game Fireworks)

- September 2: Fan Appreciation Night (9 Innings of Winnings & Post-Game Fireworks)

The Marauders' home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Single-game tickets for the team's 13th season at LECOM Park, as well as the rest of the promotional schedule, will be announced at a later date.

LECOM Park is slated to host 66 games this summer. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

Check out the Bradenton Marauders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...

Florida State League Stories from January 11, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Bradenton Marauders Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central