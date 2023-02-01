Marauders Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders have released the rest of the 2023 promotional schedule as well as single-game tickets for the team's 13th season at LECOM Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com

The Marauders' home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Opening Weekend, presented by Pepsi, promises to be fun-filled for fans of all ages. Friday, April 7 features a T-Shirt giveaway while Saturday, April 8 features Postgame Fireworks presented by Budweiser, and an Easter Celebration.

Recurring promotions for the 2023 season include the following:

PAWS & CLAWS - Fans can bring their well-behaved dogs to the game and enjoy specials on White Claw beverages for fans 21 and older. Relief areas and water dishes will be available on the concourse. Paws & Claws dates are: April 21, May 26, June 16, July 21, and August 18.

COPA DE LA DIVERSIÓN - April 23, June 17, and July 15, the Marauders will once again participate in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión ("Fun Cup") as the Bradenton Barbanegras, paying tribute to local Hispanic and Latino communities. The Marauders will wear special uniforms, and fans will enjoy pregame live music.

THIRSTY THURSDAY (PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA) - Each Thursday will be a Thirsty Thursday with specials on beers and soft drinks.

POSTGAME FIREWORKS (PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER) - Postgame fireworks shows will take place on six dates: April 8, May 13, May 27, July 3, August 5, and September 2.

GIVEAWAYS - On 3 dates, the Marauders will feature an exclusive giveaway item upon entry: T-Shirt, first 750 fans (April 7), Independence Day T-Shirt, first 1,500 fans (July 3), and a Bradenton Marauders Backpack, first 500 kids 12 & under (August 5). The season will also feature a Hawaiian Shirt that must be purchased as part of a ticket package on April 22.

KIDS CLUB - The season will include five Kids Club dates: April 21, May 26, June 10, July 15, and August 4.

Single-date promotions include the following:

April 19: Education Day

April 22: Margaritaville Night

May 12: Women in Sports Night

May 13: Star Wars Night

May 14: Mother's Day Celebration

May 26: Mental Health Awareness Night

May 27: Military Appreciation Night

June 9: Faith & Family Night

June 10: Space Night

June 14: Summer Camp Day #1

June 16: First Responders Appreciation Night

June 18: Father's Day Celebration

June 30: Crewe Night

July 1: Decade Night

July 3: Independence Day Celebration

July 14: Bradenton Nine Devils Tribute Night

July 19: Summer Camp Day #2

July 21: Circus Night ft. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

July 22: Pride Night

August 4: Safari Night

August 5: Back to School Night

August 18: Renaissance Night

August 19: Agriculture/Country Night

September 1: Golf Night

September 2: Fan Appreciation Night

The Marauders will wear four unique themed jerseys during the 2023 season: Margaritaville Night (April 22), Military Appreciation Night & Independence Day Celebration (May 27 & July 3), Star Wars Night (May 13), and Safari Night (August 4). The jerseys will be available for auction online and inside the park during the game.

Marauders Season Tickets, Group Packages, and 5-Game Flex Plans are on sale now. Season Tickets for Maruaders Home Games cost $396 per plan and feature many perks. Group tickets start at $12 and include a hat and a drink. Bucs Bucks, group experiences, and hospitality areas are also available for those interested in bringing a group out to the ballpark. The 5-Game Flex Pack starts at $60 featuring tickets to the premium games and a free gift.

LECOM Park is slated to host 66 games this summer, starting with the Home Opener on April 7 against the Clearwater Threshers. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

