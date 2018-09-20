Marauders Release 2019 Schedule

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders today announced their schedule for the 2019 Florida State League season. The High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates kicks off its 10th season at LECOM Park on Saturday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. against the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets). The Marauders begin the campaign two days earlier against the Mets in Port St. Lucie.

Bradenton will host 71 games at LECOM Park in 2019. The Marauders will contend in the South Division with the Charlotte Stone Crabs (Tampa Bay Rays), Fort Myers Miracle (Minnesota Twins), Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins), Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals), and the Mets. The Marauders have qualified for the playoffs four times in the franchise's first nine seasons, and captured the franchise's first Florida State League championship in 2016.

The Florida State League utilizes an unbalanced schedule, creating plenty of opportunities for fans to see top prospects from North Division teams. Bradenton's North Division opponents include the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies), Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays), Florida Fire Frogs (Atlanta Braves), Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers), and Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees).

Bradenton's annual Patriotic Celebration and Independence Day fireworks show will take place on Wednesday, July 3. The Marauders will host the Jupiter Hammerheads at 6:30 p.m. The spectacular post-game pyrotechnic display will be one of the can't miss events on the Suncoast this summer.

Tickets to the best 2019 promotional nights are available now as part of the popular All-You-Can-Eat five-game ticket plans. Each plan features tickets to five of the most highly anticipated home games, an all-you-can-eat food package for the five games, and two free gifts. Details on the 2019 ticket plans and the full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

Marauders home games will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and at 1:00 p.m. for Sunday home games. There will be four 10:30 a.m. games at LECOM Park. The first 10:30 a.m. game will be Education Day on Wednesday, April 10. The Marauders will also host 10:30 a.m. Camp Day games on Wednesday, June 12 and Wednesday, July 17. The team will also host a 10:30 a.m. game on Thursday, July 4.

