Marauders Post Double Digits and Claim Win

April 14, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Lakeland, FL - The Marauders (3-4) looked to bounce back from a tough loss in game three of the series on Friday night at Publix Field in Lakeland. Bradenton fell behind due to an early explosion from the Tigers' offense but would cruise to an 11-8 behind several standout individual performances. The Marauders put up a pair of runs in the first when Wyatt Hendrie logged an RBI Single, but Lakeland would roar back with a four spot in the bottom half of the opening frame to take a two-run lead after one inning. The Tigers logged two runs in their half of the second off of an inside-the-park home and a steal of home that made it 6-2 for the home team. Bradenton would cut the deficit to one run in the 3rd when Enmanuel Terrero drilled an RBI triple that scored a pair of runs; he would come into score the next pitch when Alexander Mojica singled. The baby Buccos tied the game up in the top of the 5th inning when Terrero hit the team's first home run of the season to level the affair at 6-6. The Tigers reclaimed the lead on an RBI double in the bottom of the 5th inning. The Marauders would take the lead in the top of the 6th and never give it up. The boys in black and gold hung four in the frame when Terrero and Jauri Custodio hit back to back two run singles to blow the game open. Terrero finished the game 4-5 with a home run, triple, two singles, and SIX RBI. The Tigers and Marauders traded runs in the later innings to make the score 11-8 going into the ninth. Bradenton turned to Mike Walsh out of the bullpen with a save opportunity available for the Yale product. Walsh struck out a pair of Tigers on his way to a 1-2-3 inning, securing the save and the win for Bradenton. The Marauders look to win back-to-back games for the first time Saturday night in Lakeland; the first pitch is scheduled for 6:00.

