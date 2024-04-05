Marauders' Pitching Staff Strikes Out 15, Fall 5-2 on Opening Night

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders dropped the 2024 season opener 5-2 to the Clearwater Threshers in front of a crowd of 2,597 on Friday night at LECOM Park.

After stranding the bases loaded in the second inning, the Marauders offense broke through in the third against Threshers starter Jake Eddington. Bradenton took advantage of five walks issued in the inning by Clearwater pitching to plate two runs on a pair of wild pitches and jump ahead 2-0.

The Threshers were kept off the board until the fifth when Major League rehabber Carmen Mldozinski entered out of the bullpen. The right-hander punched out Luis Caicuto to begin his outing. Avery Owusu-Asiedu singled, stole second base, and scored on an RBI single by Aidan Miller to cut the Marauders advantage to 2-1. Mldozinski struck out the next two batters to end the frame.

In the sixth, Bryson Ware notched a one-out single, then stole second and later scored on a Pierce Bennett RBI single to tie the game at two.

Clearwater took their first lead of the game in the eighth against Antwone Kelly (0-1). After Kelly retired the side in order in the seventh, the right-hander issued a leadoff walk to Jordan Viars. Ware then singled to place runners at the corners before Bennett singled home the go-ahead run to give Clearwater a 3-2 lead. A Keaton Anthony fielders choice and Caicuto RBI double plated two more runs in the frame to make it 5-2 Threshers.

Major League rehabber Orion Kerkering (1-0) punched out four batters in a scoreless 1.1 innings.

In the ninth, Saul Teran (SV,1) entered out of the bullpen and allowed a leadoff single to Jesus Castillo before issuing a walk to Garret Forrester to place runners on first and second base with nobody out. Teran punched out the next two hitters before walking Omar Alfonzo to load the bases. With the tying run on first, Teran struck out Esmerlyn Valdez to end the contest.

In his Single-A debut, Carlson Reed punched out a career-high six batters across four scoreless frames.

The Marauders and Threshers continue their three-game series Saturday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

