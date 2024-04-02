Marauders Open 2024 Season at LECOM Park

April 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders open the 2024 Florida State League season this weekend against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during the homestand:

OPENING NIGHT PRESENTED BY PEPSI (FRIDAY, APRIL 5) - Baseball is back in Bradenton! Be one of the first 750 fans through the gates on Friday night and receive a free Bradenton script t-shirt. Enjoy our first Friendly City Friday this season, as the Marauders will highlight local non-profits and businesses every week all summer long! Start the weekend with happy hour from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, where fans can enjoy $3 well drinks and 16 oz Busch Light. The Marauders will also sport their brand-new Friendly City Friday jerseys with Bradenton in script lettering.

OPENING WEEKEND FIREWORKS SHOW PRESENTED BY PEPSI (SATURDAY, APRIL 6) - Love baseball and fireworks? Bring the family and head to LECOM Park on Saturday for our first fireworks show of the season presented by Budweiser. Face painters and balloon artists will also be set up on the concourse.

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.