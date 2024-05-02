Marauders One-Hit Mussels in 8-0 Loss

May 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - One night after tossing a one-hitter of their own, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were held to just one hit against the Bradenton Marauders, falling 8-0 at Lecom Park.

The Marauders (6-18) were powered by a pair of four-run frames, scoring all eight runs across the second and fourth innings.

Mussels' (9-15) relievers Jack Noble, Samuel Perez, and Xander Hamilton combined to throw 5.2 innings of shutout ball, allowing just one total hit while picking up five punch outs.

Garrett Forrester led off the second for Bradenton with an opposite field double. Esmerlyn Valdez and Solomon Maguire each followed with singles to open the scoring. A Mussels' error and a sacrifice fly later in the frame put Bradenton ahead 4-0.

The Marauders chased Mussels' starter Charlee Soto (0-2) in the fourth inning when six of the first seven batters reached against him. Valdez and Maguire opened the frame with a pair of singles. Javier Rivas followed with a double off the right field wall to make it 6-0 Bradenton. Joshua Palacios connected on the final hit of the frame, a two-run single that put his team ahead by eight.

Bradenton starter Antwone Kelly (1-2) went the first five innings, striking out five. Connor Oliver covered the final four frames, striking out six while walking one and yielding the games' lone Fort Myers hit.

Poncho Ruiz led the Mussels' offense as he walked in all three plate appearances. Maddux Houghton recorded the lone Fort Myers' hit when he led off the ninth inning with a base hit to left field.

The Mussels return to action on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Paulshawn Pasqualotto (0-1, 3.00 ERA) takes the ball for Fort Myers, opposite Carlson Reed (0-1, 1.72 ERA) who toes the rubber for Bradenton.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.