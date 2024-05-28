Marauders' Offense Held in Check in Series Opening Loss on Tuesday

FORT MYERS, FL - The Bradenton Marauders dropped the series opener 5-2 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Mighty Mussels jumped on Hung-Leng Chang (2-3) out of the gate, plating two runs in the opening inning. Payton Eeles began the first with a single and then advanced on a groundout to second base. He scored on a double from Brandon Winokur to push Fort Myers ahead 1-0. Two batters later, Rixon Wingrove singled Winokur home to double the lead at 2-0.

Bradenton responded in the second against Ty Langenberg (2-3). After the right-hander retired the first two hitters in the frame, Esmerlyn Valdez walked, and Javier Rivas was hit by a pitch to place two runners on base with two outs. Kalae Harrison then lined a ball to centerfield to score Valdez to trim the deficit to 2-1.

Fort Myers once again answered in the second with two more runs. Carlos Aguiar walked and then Eeles tripled him in to make it 3-1 Mighty Mussels. Eeles later scored on a wild pitch from Chang to extend their advantage to 4-1.

Winokur singled in another run in the fourth to open up the Mighty Mussels' largest lead of the night at 5-1 before Bradenton plated a run in the sixth. Eddy Rodriguez and Shalin Polanco singled to start the frame until Rodriguez scored on a groundout from Valdez to cut the Fort Myers lead to 5-2.

Nolan Santos (SV,3) entered out of the bullpen in the seventh after Aaron Holiday walked the first two hitters. Santos struck out the next three hitters to leave two stranded. The Marauders offense finished the night 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 men on base.

Out of the bullpen, Tyler Kennedy and Hunter Furtado each tossed scoreless outings combining for three clean innings.

The Marauders and Mighty Mussels continue their series on Wednesday night from Hammond Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends RHP Antwone Kelly (1-3, 5.34) to the hill opposite of RHP Jose Olivares (0-0, 4.50) for Fort Myers.

