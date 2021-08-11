NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Marauders Mount Comeback, Beat Mussels

August 11, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release


BRADENTON, Fla. - The Marauders fought back from a five-run deficit Tuesday night to defeat the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, 8-5, at LECOM Park.

Rain and thunderstorms pushed first pitch back two hours to 8 p.m. After trailing 5-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Marauders (51-32) rebounded to score eight unanswered runs. It was the club's fifth straight win and gives Bradenton wins in seven of their last eight games.

Both teams' starters-the Marauders' Nick Garcia and the Mussels' Sean Mooney-retired each of the first nine batters they faced. Garcia would retire 11 total batters before a fourth-inning Aaron Sabato solo homer put Fort Myers (43-39) on the board, but Garcia proceeded to retire the next four in a row, limiting the Mighty Mussels to just the one baserunner through five innings.

But after Mussels right-hander Orlando Rodriguez tossed a scoreless fourth and fifth in relief of Mooney, Garcia struggled in the sixth. He hit Nick Anderson with a pitch, and after a flyout, walked Willie Joe Garry Jr. Misael Urbina doubled to left field, plating two runs, and Sabato instantly followed with a two-run homer-his second home run of the game-to center field for a 5-0 Fort Myers lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, however, the Marauders offense rallied. After singles by Ernny Ordonez and Abrahan Gutierrez, back-to-back wild pitches by Rodriguez advanced the runners and then scored Ordonez for Bradenton's first run. Hudson Head was then hit by a pitch, and after a strikeout, Jack Herman and Dariel Lopez lined back-to-back RBI singles, trimming the deficit to 5-3. Matthew Swain (5-2) entered in relief and was greeted by a third straight RBI-single by Jase Bowen, bringing the Marauders within one run, 5-4.

With Swain still on the mound in the seventh for Fort Myers, Maikol Escotto singled and stole second base, then scored the tying run on a line-drive double to right field by Gutierrez. After two flyball outs, Swain walked Herman and Lopez to load the bases. Left-hander Denny Bentley took over on the mound to face Bowen, who lined a 3-2 pitch to center field for a go-ahead, two-run single. Alexander Mojica followed with an RBI-single to right, extending Bradenton's lead to 8-5.

Marauders left-hander Nick Dombkowski worked around a one-out error for a scoreless eighth but ran into trouble in the ninth. A one-out fielding error by Mojica and a two-out single by Will Holland put the southpaw in a bind. But after a walk to Anderson loaded the bases, pinch-hitter Nick Garland hit a grounder back to the mound that Dombkowski nimbly snagged, allowing for an easy throw to first base to end the game.

Wandi Montout (4-0) earned the win in relief, retiring all five batters he faced while bridging the gap from Garcia to Dombkowski.

The series continues Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. RHP Luis Ortiz will start for the Marauders against RHP Landon Leach for the Mighty Mussels.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

