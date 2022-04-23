Marauders Lose Early Lead, Fall 7-5

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Marauders jumped out to an early 3-0 advantage on Saturday night, but the pitching staff was unable to maintain the lead and a late comeback effort fell shot in a 7-5 loss to the Daytona Tortugas at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The loss handed the Marauders (8-6) their first series loss of the season, with Daytona (7-7) taking four of the series' first five games.

Jacob Gonzalez gave Bradenton an immediate lead with a solo homer to left field on the second at-bat of the game. The Marauders went on to load the bases in the second inning against Tortugas starter Hunter Parks, who issued back-to-back walks to Luke Brown and Mike Jarvis, forcing home a run each for a 3-0 Bradenton lead.

Marauders starter Po-Yu Chen held Daytona scoreless through four innings, stranding four baserunners in the process. But in the fifth, the right-hander struggled. Reyny Reyes hit a leadoff single, Andruw Salcedo walked, and Chen balked to advance runners to second and third. After a strikeout, Gus Steiger hit an RBI-single, chasing Chen from the game. Dante Mendoza (2-1) entered in relief and allowed a Michel Triana RBI-single and a Ruben Ibarra sacrifice fly, tying the score at 3-3. Mendoza walked the next two batters, loading the bases, before recording an inning-ending strikeout.

In the sixth, the Tortugas struck again, taking the lead on a Steiger RBI-single to right-center to score Jay Allen, who had reached on a fielding error by Jarvis at shortstop. Daytona added two more runs in the seventh off left-hander Jake Sweeney and one in the eighth against Darvin Garcia, building a 7-3 advantage.

Daytona relievers Owen Holt and Alex Johnson (1-0) held Bradenton scoreless from the third inning though the eighth. The Marauders, however, pushed back in the ninth. Jarvis worked a leadoff walk from Johnson, and after a flyout to the warning track by Gonzalez, Jase Bowen crushed a two-run homer to left field, trimming Bradenton's deficit to 7-5. After a deep flyout by Alexander Mojica, Brenden Dixon delivered a double to left field, but Dennis Boatman entered to pitch and struck out pinch-hitter Tsung-Che Cheng to end the game.

Dixon led the Marauders with a season-high three hits, including two doubles. Gonzalez finished 1-for-5 and extended his on-base streak to twelve games.

The series concludes Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. RHP Joelvis del Rosario will start for the Marauders against RHP Tanner Cooper for the Tortugas.

