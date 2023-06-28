Marauders Independence Day Weekend Series Begins Tonight at LECOM Park

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their next homestand tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies'

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park on the homestand :

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, JUNE 29) -- Thirsty Thursdays will feature discounted alcohol prices with $2 12 ounce beers for all fans 21 and over Presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. As well as $1 dollar sodas!

CREWE NIGHT (FRIDAY, JUNE 30) -- Come enjoy the action of the game as the Marauders partner with the DeSoto Crewe and the Anna Maria Island Privateers. Special festivities will take place before and throughout the game with competitions between the Crewes and both will have their ships at the game.

DECADE'S NIGHT (SATURDAY, JULY 1) -- Join us a LECOM Park as we turn back the clock on Decade's Night! The evening will feature staff dressed in their favorite decade getup as well as a post-game party hosted in the Cool Today Lounge in partnership with WSRQ LECOM Radio.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION (MONDAY, JULY 3) -- The homestand concludes with an Independence Day Celebration, presented by LECOM. Gates open at 5:00 p.m., and the first 1,500 fans through the gate will receive a themed t-shirt. The Marauders' game-worn patriotic jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting M.O.T.S., and fans can enjoy our largest postgame fireworks show of the year, presented by Budweiser.

