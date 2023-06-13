Marauders Homestand Starts Tonight

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their next homestand tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park on the homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, JUNE 15) -- Thirsty Thursdays will feature discounted alcohol prices with $2 12 ounce beers for all fans 21 and over Presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. As well as $1 dollar sodas!

FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION NIGHT (FRIDAY, JUNE 16) -- The Marauders recognize all local law enforcement, firefighters, and healthcare workers. First responders can receive a free ticket at the box office with an ID and discounted tickets for family and friends. Friday is also Paws & Claws, presented by White Claw. Fans of all ages can bring their well-behaved dogs to the game, and fans 21 and over can enjoy specials on White Claw beverages.

COPA DE LA DIVERSION (SATURDAY, JUNE 17) -- The Marauders celebrate local Hispanic and Latin heritage, taking the field as the Bradenton Barbanegras for Copa de la Diversión. Enjoy pregame music by Renesito!

FATHER'S DAY CELEBRATION (SUNDAY, JUNE 18) -- Sunday is all about Dads at LECOM Park as we host our Father's Day celebration for the homestand finale. Dads and kids on Sunday will be able to play catch on the field pregame before your Marauders take on the Mussels.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

