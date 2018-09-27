Marauders' Holiday Dash & Drive Saturday, December 8

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders will host the Marauders' Holiday Dash & Drive on Saturday, December 8, at Pirate City and River Run Golf Links. Marty's Toy Drive will take place as part of the event. A portion of the proceeds from race registrations and all toys donated at the event will benefit the Salvation Army in Manatee County.

The 5K race will take place at 4:00 p.m. on a course that starts and ends at Pirate City while including stretches of the River Run property. Race day registration will open at 2:00 p.m. A one-mile family fun run will kick off at 4:10 p.m. River Run Golf Links will conduct an Amateur Longest Drive Competition during the afternoon before the run.

Race registration is available now online and will remain open until December 1 at 11:59 p.m. Participation in the 5K race is $30 for runners 13 and older who register by December 1. Participants who are 12 and younger can sign up for $20 until December 1. The one-mile fun run is $25 for ages 13 and up and $15 for 12 and younger until December 1. In order to participate in the Longest Drive competition, please contact River Run Golf Links at 941-708-8459 or visit their clubhouse at 1801 27th Street E., Bradenton, FL 34208, directly behind Pirate City.

Online registration: www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/Bradenton/MaraudersHolidayDashandDrive

Registration includes access to the hospitality tent, a race t-shirt, registration bag with promotional items, and prizes for the top finishers in each age group. Registration also grants participants access to the race after party, located on the practice fields at Pirate City. Live music, food trucks, pictures and visits with Marty Claus, games and more will be available throughout the event for participants and attendees.

Anyone can attend the event and contribute to the toy drive. Members of the public and race participants alike are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army provides presents to thousands of children who may otherwise have nothing under the tree on Christmas morning. Every toy donor will receive a Bradenton Marauders promotional item and entry into a raffle for four 2019 Pirates Spring Training tickets.

Corporate sponsorships opportunities are available. Interested businesses should contact Marauders Coordinator of Community Relations and Marketing Katie Fritz at Katherine.Fritz@Pirates.com

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

