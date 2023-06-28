Marauders Fall as Threshers Capitalize on Free Bases

June 28, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla.--- The Marauders (3-1, 38-31) and the Clearwater Threshers (3-1, 47-22) met for the first game of a six-game series at LECOM park on a hot and humid Wednesday night in the Friendly City. Bradenton got out to a solid advantage early, but the visitors were able to roar back to secure an 8-5 win to open the trip.

The Marauders took a 1-0 lead after the first inning as a result of Jack Brannigan scoring on a wild pitch just a few batters into the game.

Bradenton enjoyed a fantastic start from left-hander Dominic Perachi who tossed five shutout innings, allowing only three hits while striking out five Threshers hitters.

Perachi was gifted some run support in the bottom of the fourth when Shalin Polanco blasted his 12th home run of the season on the first pitch of the inning to double the advantage for the Young Buccos.

The Threshers stole a run back in the top of the sixth without a base hit as the bases were walked and hit by pitch loaded to set up a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-1 game going into the seventh inning.

Clearwater tied the game thanks to a Ricardo Rosario solo home run to lead off the frame before the stretch; the Threshers then scored five runs in the top of the eighth to earn themselves a 7-2 lead.

Bradenton answered back in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by a Nick Cimillo two-RBI double off the wall in center field to make it a two-run game going into the ninth.

Clearwater grabbed a run in the top of the ninth to make it an 8-5 game. The Marauders loaded the bases and even brought the winning run to the plate in the final frame but did not plate any runners.

With the 8-5, Clearwater and Bradenton sit at 3-1 in the early days of the 2nd half of the Florida State League season.

Game two of the homestand is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with Owen Kellington expected to start for the Marauders.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.