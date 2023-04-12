Marauders Explode for Ten Runs in First Road Win of Season

Lakeland, FL --- The Marauders found their hitting shoes on a rainy Wednesday night in Lakeland. The Marauders pummeled the Flying Tigers 10-5 to even up the series at 1-1. Bradenton wasted no time putting runs on the board when Jesus Castillo came into score on a throwing error in the top of the first. The baby Buccos would extend their lead to three in the 4th inning thanks to a pair of RBI singles from Tres Gonzalez and Jesus Castillo. Lakeland would not go quietly, though, and posted a three spot in the home half of the fourth inning to tie the game up with five innings to play in the game. Bradenton answered back, though, when Jack Brannigan tripled to lead off the 5th inning; he came in to score on Tres Gonzalez's 2nd RBI knock of the game, followed up by a Jauri Custodio sacrifice fly to put the lead back at two. Lakeland added another in the bottom of the 5th inning and had a chance for more, but Brad Case on Rehab pitched out of the jam to maintain the one-run advantage. The Marauders' bats were held relatively quiet until the 8th inning when the boys and black and gold loaded the bases for Wyatt Hendrie, who dropped a base hit into centerfield, clearing the bases and extending the advantage to 8-4. Javier Rivas would drive in Hendrie to make it 9-4. The Tigers managed to steal a run in the bottom half of the 8th inning, but it was too little too late. Bradenton added another run in the top of the last frame to put the score at 10-5, needing three outs to snap the three-game losing streak. Elijah Birdsong would finish off the Tigers by tossing a scoreless ninth and securing the impressive win for Bradenton. Yoldin De La Paz was credited with the win for the Marauders, and the loss was handed to Erick Rodriguez for Lakeland. Bradenton and Lakeland square off in game three of the series on Thursday night at 6:30.

