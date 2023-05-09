Marauders Drop Series Opener in Extras

Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders (16-12) welcomed the Lakeland Flying Tigers (12-16) to LECOM Park on Tuesday evening to kick off Bradenton's first homestand in two weeks. The back-and-forth affair would take extra innings to decide a winner, and the visiting Tigers took the spoils by a score of 7-6 after ten innings.

The Marauders had a dream return to the Friendly City when they picked up a run in the first, thanks to a Shalin Polanco RBI groundout. Lakeland would respond in the top of the fourth when they picked up their only run off the first eight innings to tie it up a 1-1.

Bradenton starter Dominic Perachi put on a show for the home crowd, tossing five innings, allowing just one run, and striking out nine of the 20 men he faced in his outing.

The Baby Buccos reclaimed their lead in the bottom of the fifth off of RBI singles from Javier Rivas and Geovanny Planchart to give the home side a 3-1 lead heading into the sixth. The Marauders carried their two-run advantage all the way to the ninth inning, but Lakeland would not go silently.

The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the ninth innings, all with less than two outs in the inning off of RBI singles from Peyton Graham and Dom Johnson. They were followed up by a sac fly from Manuel Sequera to give Lakeland a 4-3 lead going into the home half of the last.

The Marauders got off to a solid start in the ninth when Termarr Johnson doubled to start the innings. Rodolfo Nolasco walked to put the tying and winning runs on with nobody out. Shalin Polanco pushed both men into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt.

After a play at the plate saw the tying run tagged out, Deivis Nadal stepped up and delivered a two-out double to right to bring Nolasco into the score and tie the game at 4-4 going into extra innings.

Lakeland would pile on another three runs in the top of the tenth, highlighted by an RBI triple for Seth Stephenson that gave the Tigers a stout 7-4 advantage going into the bottom of the tenth inning.

The bottom of the tenth began with a massive shot of life to the comeback bid when Nick Cimillo drilled an RBI double to the warning track in centerfield to cut the chase down to just two runs with no outs in the inning. Planchart grounded out the next at-bat, but the roller saw Cimillo advance to third before he came around to score on a bunt single from Enmanuel Terrero to make it a one-run game with one out and the tying run on base.

Termarr Johnson singled in the next at-bat and shot Terrero up to second, putting the tying run a base hit away from the plate. Rodolfo Nolasco worked the count full in the next at-bat but struck out, looking to put Lakeland an out away from the win.

Shalin Polanco hit a roped ground ball to first that was barely grabbed by the first baseman, who stepped on the bag to end the game and give Lakeland the 7-6 win in ten. The Marauders drop to 16-12 with the loss and remain second in the FSL West.

The Marauders and Tigers square off on Wednesday night at LECOM Park with Owen Kellington on the mound making his third start of the season.

