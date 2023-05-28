Marauders Drop Series Finale

Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders (24-21) and the Hammerheads (25-20) faced off at LECOM Park on a sunny and cool Sunday afternoon on the corner of 9th and 17th. Bradenton would grab the lead in the back half of the game after shutout innings littered the first four frames, but the one-run advantage would not be sustainable as Jupiter drove in six runs in the final two innings to claim the lead and stroll to a 7-1 triumph.

Bradenton gave the starting nod to Dominic Perachi, making his first start on a Sunday this season. The lefty ended his day after tossing six innings of one-run ball while striking out three. Preaching did not earn a decision for his efforts.

The Young Bucs got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning when Shalin Polanco stepped up and drove a home run deep to right field, giving the Marauders a one-run advantage on the first pitch of the inning. Polanco's six home runs during the 2023 season have him leading the ball club after 45 games played.

The sixth inning saw Jupiter level the game up at 1-1 when Jorge Caballero rolled a hard-hit ball into center field. The Hammerheads' clean-up man finished the series with two hits in almost every game.

In the top of the eighth inning, the visitors managed to push two men across. The first came into score when Chase Luttrell dropped a base hit in front of Terrero in left to plate a run and give Jupiter a 2-1 lead. Another man scored on a wild pitch to give Jupiter a two-run advantage going into the ninth.

The Hammerheads would add four more in the ninth, and the Marauders got men on bases with less than two outs in both the seventh and ninth inning but could not push men in.

With the 7-1 win, Jupiter split the series with the Marauders at three games apiece; Bradenton will face Tampa next week on the road.

