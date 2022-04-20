Marauders Drop Second Straight at Daytona

BRADENTON, Fla. - After a promising start, the Marauders fell behind early in Daytona Beach on Wednesday night en route to an 8-3 loss to the Daytona Tortugas at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Randy Romero led off the game with a home run to left field for the Marauders (7-4), but the early lead would not hold, as the Tortugas (5-6) surged ahead with five runs in the bottom of the first against Marauders lefty Luis Peralta (0-1). Austin Hendrick singled and Jay Allen followed with a go-ahead two-run homer to left, and after a strikeout, Ruben Ibarra singled and took third base on a Yerlin Confidan ground-rule double. Ibarra then scored on a wild pitch by Peralta, Hayden Jones lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, and after a hit-by-pitch and a walk, Gus Steiger added an RBI-single for a 5-1 Daytona advantage.

Peralta walked the first two batters in the bottom of the second inning, and after a strikeout, was lifted in favor of southpaw Denny Roman, who allowed both inherited runners to score on a balk and a sacrifice fly. Peralta's resulting seven runs allowed were a career-high, and Daytona led 7-1 after three innings.

Jase Bowen put Bradenton back on the scoreboard in the fourth with a solo homer to left field, but the Tortugas fought back in the home half, as Justice Thompson singled and later scored on an Ibarra sacrifice fly. The Tortugas led, 8-2, entering the fifth.

Neither team scored from the fifth through the eighth innings, as Tortugas starter Jose Franco teamed up with reliever Sam Benschoter (1-1) to hold the Marauders down. Both men tossed four innings and combined for 16 strikeouts.

Roman, meanwhile, recovered to pitch scoreless fifth and sixth innings for the Marauders, right-hander Dante Mendoza matched his career-high with six strikeouts across two scoreless frames, and Yunior Thibo pitched a scoreless ninth.

Trailing 8-2, the Marauders showed late life in the ninth inning, as Geovanny Planchart drew a leadoff walk from right-hander Jose Peralta. Juan Jerez followed with an extra-base hit down the right field line, and Planchart raced home, beating the relay throw from right field and knocking the ball loose at home plate, allowing Jerez to score. But after the play ended, Peralta threw to third base on an appeal, and home plate umpire Austin Snow ruled that Planchart had failed to touch third base on his way home, negating one run and giving the Marauders their first out of the inning. Mike Jarvis and Randy Romero then grounded out, ending the game and handing the Marauders back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Bradenton went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the game.

Jacob Gonzalez extended his team-best hit streak to nine games for the Marauders with a sixth-inning infield single.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. RHP Valentin Linarez will start for the Marauders against RHP Chase Petty for the Tortugas.

