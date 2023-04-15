Marauders Claim Second Straight Win in Blowout

April 15, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







LAKELAND, FL --- The Marauders (4-4) entered Saturday night's contest with a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time all season. Bradenton would put on a show offensively and was backed up by stout pitching to defeat Lakeland 10-3. The Baby Buccos announced their presence with authority in the first inning when the first five men that came to the plate in the game all reached via base hits. Alexander Mojica capped off the Marauders' massive first inning offensively with a moonshot 2-run home run to left field that put the score at 6-0 in favor of the visitors after just half an inning. Braxton Ashcraft made his second rehab start on the mound for the Marauders and easily cut through Lakeland hitters in his outing, allowing just two hits and striking out six in 3.1 scoreless innings of work. The boys in black and gold would get right back to work at the plate in the second inning; they embarked on a two-out rally that saw Javier Rivas log a 2-RBI single followed up by a Deivis Nadal two-run blast to give Bradenton a ten-run lead after the second inning. The Marauders' bullpen cruised through the Lakeland lineup in the later innings. The only runs for the Tigers came in the bottom of the fifth inning when they managed to squeeze three runs across off of Derek Diamond. Bradenton's offense threatened to score multiple times late in the game but would not register a run after the second inning. Diamond tossed five stout innings in relief, striking out three and walking just one man to claim the win to move his record to 1-1. The Marauders will aim to secure the series victory on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and claim their third straight victory.

