Marauders Claim Saturday Night Win

Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders (30-26) and the Blue Jays (27-29) met for game five of a six-game series at LECOM Park on Saturday evening for Space Night at the ballpark. After falling behind by a narrow margin early in the contest, the Marauders' power bats hit back with clutch knocks to gain a lead which they never relinquished on the way to a 7-6 victory.

The bottom of the first inning saw the Marauders pick up where they left off the previous night, forcing a run in after Enmanuel Terrero tripled to start the half-inning before Termarr Johnson drove him in on a single smoked up the middle.

Derek Diamond started for Bradenton and would post three strikeouts across five-plus IP while allowing four runs to earn his fourth win of the season.

Dunedin scored in both the top halves of the second and third innings to take a 2-1 lead.

Bradenton's offense rallied in the bottom of the third to take a massive lead; Gevoanny Planchart led off the inning with a walk and moved up to third before scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-2.

After a pair of two-out walks, Shalin Polanco stepped to the plate and demolished a 1-1 elevated fastball deep to right field for his ninth blast of the season, a three-run shot, to give Bradenton a 5-2 advantage.

After the game entered the sixth inning with the Young Bucs up 7-2, the Blue Jays began to rally. Dunedin posted a two-spot in the sixth and another run in the eighth to cut the Marauders' lead to 7-5 with an inning to play.

After cutting the deficit to one in the ninth, the Blue Jays managed to get the tying run on third with just one away. Bosnic clutched up for Bradenton and got a punchout before forcing De Castro into an infield popout to end the ballgame 7-6 in favor of the Young Buccos.

The Marauders will look to close out the series and secure the homestand win on Sunday afternoon with Dominic Perachi on the mound.

