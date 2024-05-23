Marauders' Bullpen Stifles Blue Jays in 6-3 Victory

May 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders warded off the Dunedin Blue Jays' late charge in the ninth as they secured their second-straight victory at 6-3 on Thursday night at LECOM Park.

For the second straight night, the Marauders scored first beginning with a three-run first against Grant Rogers. Keiner Delgado singled and advanced to second on a fielding error to begin the frame before Eddy Rodriguez singled him in two batters later to make it 1-0 Bradenton. The next batter, Axiel Plaz, walked to bring up Shalin Polanco who doubled home Rodriguez to double their tally. The scoring concluded with a sacrifice fly from Sergio Campana. Rogers tossed four scoreless innings after allowing the three-run first.

Dunedin chipped into the deficit beginning in the second against Carlson Reed. Manuel Beltre began the inning with a walk and advanced to third on an error that allowed Victor Arias to reach. With runners and first and third, Arias stole second base and, on the throw down, Beltre stole home to score and cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the third, Tucker Toman singled and then scored on an inside the park two-run home run to tie the game at three. In his outing, Reed struck out six while allowing just two earned runs in four frames.

The game remained tied at three until a two-run sixth by Bradenton. Shalin Polanco walked and then advanced to second base on a balk from Sebastian Espino (1-1). Solomon Maguire then singled to centerfield to score Polanco and give the Marauders the lead again at 4-3. With Maguire at second base, he moved to third on another balk and ended up scoring on a passed ball from Nicolas Deschamps to extend the Marauders lead to 5-3.

Javier Rivas singled home the game's final run in the eighth to pad the Bradenton lead at 6-3. After striking out the first four batters of his outing, Magdiel Cotto issued two walks and hit another batter to load the bases with two outs for Yhangel Aponte. Peyton Stumbo (SV,1) entered out of the bullpen and struck him out to end the game.

Yoldin De La Paz (5-0) struck out three in 2.1 scoreless frames to extend his scoreless innings streak to a season-long 8.1 innings.

De La Paz, Tyler Kennedy, Cotto, and Stumbo combined to allow just one hit, three walks, and eight strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

The Marauders and Blue Jays continue their six-game series at LECOM Park on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton will turn to LHP Michael Kennedy (1-2, 3.71) while Dunedin sends RHP Fernando Perez (1-1,4.04) to the hill.

