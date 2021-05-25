Marauders Announce Sale of June Tickets

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Bradenton Marauders have announced that tickets for home games in the month of June are now on sale. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com, but tickets are also available over the phone at (877) 893-2827 and at the LECOM Park box office.

Individual tickets for Marauders games cost $11 for Infield Reserve and Box seats, $9 for Baseline Box seats, and $7 for Grandstand and Left Field Bleacher seats. All games Tuesday through Saturday begin at 6:05 p.m., with the exception of Summer Camp Day on Tuesday, June 22 (11 a.m. start). Sunday games feature a 1:05 p.m. start.

Recurring weekly promotions, including Bark in the Park (Wednesdays), Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota), and Friday Happy Hour will continue in June.

Single-date promotions in June include the following: PRIDE NIGHT (FRIDAY, JUNE 11) -- The Marauders are partnering with several local LGBTQ+ organizations to celebrate and honor the LGBTQ+ community. Fans 21 and over can also enjoy Happy Hour from 5 to 6 PM, featuring beer and drink specials.

MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT (SATURDAY, JUNE 12) -- Margaritaville Night on June 12 (featuring on-field jerseys that will be available for auction online and inside the park benefitting Pace Center for Girls). The evening will also feature a pregame musical performance by Trop Rock Junkies. A special ticket package including a Hawaiian shirt is also available.

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT (SATURDAY, JUNE 26) -- The evening will feature video testimonials from Marauders players and coaches.

In accordance with local health and safety guidelines, there will be no capacity restrictions at LECOM Park for June games.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

