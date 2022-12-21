Marauders Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the minor league managerial and coaching assignments for the 2023 season.

Jonathan Johnston returns for his third season as the Marauders manager. In 2021, Johnston led the Marauders to the league championship and was named Low-A Southeast Manager-of-the-Year.

He spent 2019 as a coach at the University of California/San Diego, coached at UCSD from 2012-14, and spent four years (2015-18) as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at UNC Asheville. He played two seasons of professional baseball in the Oakland farm system. Johnston earned a degree in ocean engineering from the US Naval Academy in 2006 and finished his naval career as a lieutenant.

Quentin Brown joins the staff as Bradenton's Hitting Coach. He served as the Florida Complex League Hitting Coach in 2022. He coached baseball for seven years at Western High School in Inidana, winning a state championship in 2012 while serving as an Assistant Coach/Hitting Coach, and a state championship runner- up title after he assumed head coaching duties in 2016. Brown played four years of baseball at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Matt Ford joins the staff as Bradenton's Pitching Coach. Ford spend 2022 as a Pitching Coach in the Florida Complex League. This will be his tenth season with the Pirates organization. He spent 2021 with the Greensboro Grasshoppers after serving two years as the Rehab Pitching Coach. Ford spent time in Bradenton from 2017-18 as the Pitching Coach. He served with the West Virginia Power in 2016, the West Virginia Black Bears in 2015, and was with the Bristol Pirates in 2014. Ford played ten seasons of professional baseball from 1999-2009, which included one year in the Major Leagues with the Brewers (2003).

Casey Harms returns for his second season as Bradenton's Integrated Baseball Performance Coach. Harms joined the organization in 2021 as a Hitting Coach in the Florida Complex League. He served as manager for the Waterloo Bucks in the Northwoods League in 2019-20, capturing the league championship in 2020 and was an assistant coach at UC Santa Barbara from 2013-2018 while the Gauchos made their first-ever appearance in the College World Series in 2016.

Gustavo Omaña rounds out the staff as the Marauders' Development Coach, returning for his second year.

Omaña served as a coach with Indianapolis in 2021. He was a hitting coach in the Tampa Bay Rays organization for six seasons prior to joining the Pirates. He also played and coached for the Tiburones De La Guaira during the Venezuelan Winter League from 2008-2010.

