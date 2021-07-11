Marauders and Threshers Suspended Sunday

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Marauders' Sunday afternoon series finale against the Clearwater Threshers has been suspended due to inclement weather at LECOM Park. At the time of suspension, the score was tied, 4-4, entering the bottom of the ninth inning.

A resumption date for the suspended game will be announced later.

Rehabbing Pirates left-hander Steven Brault tossed one and two-thirds scoreless innings for the Marauders, throwing 39 pitches and striking out three. Brault left with two outs and two Threshers runners on in the second inning, and reliever Ryan Troutman struck out Uziel Viloria to preserve a 1-0 Bradenton lead, brought by a Dariel Lopez solo homer in the first inning.

The 1-0 lead stood until the fifth inning, when Clearwater loaded the bases against piggyback starter Jared Jones. Marcus Lee Sang lined a go-ahead, two-run double to left field for a 2-1 Threshers lead.

Bradenton, however, promptly tied the score in the bottom of the fifth on an Endy Rodriguez RBI-double, then took a 3-2 lead in the sixth on a solo homer by Sammy Siani, his eighth of the season.

The game took a strange turn in the seventh inning, when Clearwater's Rixon Wingrove took exception to a check-swing strike call. After a brief mid-at-bat delay, Jones hit Wingrove in the leg with his next pitch, and Wingrove charged the mound, spurring a benches-clearing scene. Both Wingrove and Jones were ejected, and Edgar Made, pinch-running for Wingrove, later came around to score the tying run on a Juan Aparicio single off reliever Sergio Umana.

Clearwater regained the lead, 4-3, in the eighth on an RBI-double by Johan Rojas, but the Marauders again tied the score at 4-4 in the bottom half, as Yoyner Fajardo doubled and scored on a throwing error by Threshers shortstop Guarner Dipre.

Enmanuel Mejia pitched a scoreless ninth for Bradenton, and play was suspended before the Marauders came to bat in the home half.

The Marauders will travel to Daytona Beach on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas, Low-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

