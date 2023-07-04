Marathon Goes Hickory's Way, 6-4

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Hickory Crawdads in 14 innings, 6-4, on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium in front of a franchise record attendance of 10,200 fans.

Hickory (37-34) opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning on a solo shot from Cody Freeman to take a 1-0 lead.

Winston-Salem (38-35) wasted no time responding. Tim Elko lead off the bottom of the fourth lacing a double down the left field line putting him in scoring position. After advancing to third on a ground out, Michael Turner brought him home on a sacrifice fly tying the game at one.

After the two runs in the fourth, neither side plated a run until extra innings. With the automatic runner on second to start each inning, both teams traded runs from the 10th to the 12th before Winston-Salem held the Crawdads scoreless in the 13th tied at four.

With the winning run on second and nobody out, Hickory got Elko to lineout into a double play right at shortstop Max Acosta who doubled up Wilfred Veras at second. Turner lined out and the two sides went to the 14th.

In the top frame, Hickory jumped on the Dash. With one out, Yosy Galan doubled down the left field line plating Freeman and Frainyer Chavez brought home Galan on an RBI groundout taking a 6-4 advantage.

Winston-Salem needed two runs to keep the game alive, but Spencer Mraz sat down the Dash in order giving Hickory the marathon win, 6-4.

The 14-inning game is the longest game in Dash history since June 14th, 2016, and the 10,200 fans in attendance is a new franchise record for Winston-Salem.

The Dash and Crawdads meet for game two on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

