Manoah Notches First Win

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas--The Kansas City T-Bones played game two of four with the Texas AirHogs Saturday night. They came to Texas ready to inch back towards .500, beating the AirHogs once again with a score of 7-2.

However, it was a slow start for both teams with neither one of them scoring until the third inning. The T-Bones scored first with a two-run home run by Ryan Brett, allowing Christian Correa to score as well, making it 2-0.

Then, Danny Mars advanced home on a fielder's choice by Daniel Nava, and Dylan Tice came home on an error, increasing their lead to 4-0.

The Texas AirHogs soon made it on the board, 4-1, in the bottom of the fourth with a home run by Josh Prince.

Shortly after, Kansas City furthered their lead, 6-1, in the top of the seventh with a single hit by Mars, allowing Brett to run home. And then, Ramsey Romano scored on a sacrifice fly by Nava.

Then, Texas fought back, scoring in the bottom of the seventh with Stewart Ijames getting caught stealing second, but Jonathan Moroney came home on the play, making it 6-2.

In the ninth inning, Romano came home on a single hit by Nava, making the score for the T-Bones, 7-2.

Nick Lee worked a scoreless ninth inning as Texas just couldn't catch up to Kansas City. Erik Manoah, (1-0), worked 6.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits to record his first win as a T-Bone. AirHogs starter Zech Lemond, (0-5), was charged with the loss, surrendering six runs, four earned, in six innings.

Catch the Kansas City T-Bones and the Texas AirHogs on Sunday, June 16th, as they play a double-header to end their four-game series. Both games can be heard on the T-Bones Broadcast Network .

