Mankato MoonDogs Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

Mankato, MN - The Mankato MoonDogs have announced their 2023 coaching staff, which includes returning Manager Danny Kneeland and returning Pitching Coach Tanner Cunha. Also added to the staff. Also added to the staff is Assistant Coach Griffin McCormick.

Kneeland, 27, started the 2022 season as Infield and Defense coach in the first half of the season, before taking over as the skipper in Mankato after the departure of former Manager Matt Wollenzin, who accepted a position at the University of Evansville.

Despite being in arguably the Northwood's League's toughest division in the Great Plains West, Kneeland guided the club to a 21-13 record in the second half of the season, finishing with a 40-28 overall record.

Kneeland currently coaches in Mankato for Bethany Lutheran College, where he is an Assistant Coach, as well as a former player for the Vikings. In each full season at BLC, Kneeland has not had a finish below .500 as a coach.

Pitching Coach Tanner Cuhna returns for a second season in Mankato. In his first year, Cuhna helped the team's pitching to top-10 finishes in the Northwoods League in ERA, walks allowed, doubles allowed, home runs allowed and batting average against.

A native of Sacramento, Calif, Tanner began his career at Sacramento City College as a pitcher before moving on to the University of Nevada-Reno, and while there he pitched a season for the Rochester Honkers in the Northwoods League.

Cunha is currently an Assistant Coach for the baseball team at his alma mater, Sac City College.

Rounding out the staff is Assistant Coach Griffin McCormick, a native of Bremerton, Wash and an Assistant Coach at Southwest Minnesota State University.

McCormick is another former college baseball player that has now found a niche on the Mankato coaching staff. He began his career playing at Bellevue Community College in Washington as an outfielder before moving on to finish out his college playing days at Sacramento State University. He is currently in his second season coaching at SMSU.

