Manitoba Moose Weekly

Saturday, April 21: Game 1 - Grand Rapids 2 at Manitoba 3 (MB leads series 1-0)

The Moose trailed 1-0 heading into the third period of Saturday's series-opener against the Griffins. Jan Kostalek scored six minutes into the period to get the Moose on even footing. Grand Rapids regained the lead with just over seven minutes to go, but Cameron Schilling tied the game again 31 seconds later. Michael Spacek scored a late power play marker to lift the Moose to the Game 1 victory. Eric Comrie made 34 saves in the win, including 19 in the first period.

Sunday, April 22: Game 2 - Grand Rapids 5 at Manitoba 1 (Series tied 1-1)

The Moose opened the scoring before the game was three minutes old thanks to Francis Beauvillier's first career Calder Cup Playoffs goal. The Griffins retaliated by scoring the next five goals as the visitors went on to even up the series.

at Grand Rapids** Wednesday, April 25 6 p.m. CT

at Grand Rapids** Thursday, April 26 6 p.m. CT

at Grand Rapids** Monday, April 30 6 p.m. CT (if necessary)

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com, depending on NHL schedule

The Moose and Griffins shift to Grand Rapids for the three remaining games of their best-of-five series. Game 2 and 3 go Wednesday and Thursday at Van Andel Arena. Game 5 will be Monday, April 30 if it is required to decide a winner. Tune in to the action on TSN 1290, moosehockey.com/listenlive and the Manitoba Moose App.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

5 Cameron Schilling

2 1 1 2 0 0

23 Michael Spacek

2 1 1 2 0 0

9 Chase De Leo

2 0 2 2 0 1

21 Francis Beauvillier

2 1 0 1 4 0

3 Jan Kostalek

2 1 0 1 0 -4

# GOALIE RECORD

GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie

1-1 4.20 0.883 0

30 Jamie Phillips

0-0 0.00 1.000 0 Click here for full-team statistics

Playoff Debuts

A total of 12 Moose players made their Calder Cup Playoffs debut in Saturday's matchup. Five of those players picked up points in their first playoff games, meaning all but two players who recorded points for the Moose in Game 1 were in their debut. Those point-getters were led by Chase De Leo who tallied two assists in the win. Despite Saturday being his professional playoff debut, De Leo is no stranger to playoff hockey, having played 81 playoff games with the Portland Winterhawks in junior.

Not Beginners Luck

Rookie Michael Spacek scored the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the Central Division Semi-Finals on Saturday. The goal was the first professional playoff marker of Spacek's career, and he followed it up with his first professional playoff assist in Game 2. Sunday's lone Moose goal was also the first AHL playoff point for goal-scorer Francis Beauvillier and Cam Maclise who, along with Spacek, recorded an assist.

Moose Sign Berdin

The Moose announced earlier today the team has signed goaltender Mikhail Berdin to an amateur tryout agreement. Berdin, 20, was a sixth round selection, 157th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Ufa, Russia native posted a record of 24-13-5, with a 2.65 goals-against average, 0.921 save percentage, one shutout, and scored a goal this season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL.

Battling Back

Coming back to win in Saturday's game bucked a 22-game trend for the Moose this campaign. Despite winning 42 games in the regular season, the Moose were one of two AHL teams to not win a game when trailing after two periods of play. Manitoba posted a record of 0-18-2-2 until its Game 1 victory.

Defenceman Jan Kostalek sparked the Moose offence in the third period of Game 1, tallying the first goal for Manitoba in the comeback victory. Going back to the regular season, Kostalek has six goals in his last 13 games. Over that stretch, Kostalek is tied for second on the Moose in goals and leads the team in goals per game average. The Prague native had tallied four goals in the 138 career regular season games before his current goal scoring run.

