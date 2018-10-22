Manitoba Moose Weekly: October 22

Friday, Oct. 19: San Antonio 1 at Manitoba 4

Eric Comrie was the star of the show on Friday, stopping 34 of the 35 shots he faced as the Moose claimed a 4-1 win over San Antonio. JC Lipon opened the scoring for Manitoba, and iced the game with an empty netter. Jansen Harkins netted the winner on a power play with eight minutes left in the third. C.J. Suess provided some insurance 96 seconds later.

Sunday, Oct. 21: San Antonio 3 at Manitoba 6

The offence came alive for the Moose in the second period to win 6-3 in Sunday's rematch with the Rampage. Manitoba struck for four goals in a span of nine minutes to pull away from San Antonio. Mason Appleton notched a hat-trick and two assists for a five-point game. Kristian Vesalainen picked up three helpers, while C.J. Suess, Jansen Harkins and Emile Poirier each posted multi-point outings.

at Milwaukee*

Saturday, Oct. 27

6 p.m. CT

at Rockford*

Sunday, Oct. 28

4 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose head out on the road for a swing through the Central Division. This weekend features stops in Milwaukee and Rockford. Catch both games on AHLTV or listen in through the Moose App and at moosehockey.com/listenlive.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

27 Mason Appleton

6 4 4 8 0 1

20

C.J. Suess

6 5 1 6 2 2

39

Seth Griffith

6 2 2 4 4 -2

13

Kristian Vesalainen

2 0 4 4 0 2

34

JC Lipon

6 2 1 3 0 -4

# GOALIE RECORD

GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie

3-2-0 2.80 0.917 0

35

Ken Appleby

0-1-0 6.75 0.809 0

What a Game

Mason Appleton exploded for five points (3G, 2A) in Sunday's game against San Antonio. Appleton is the 10th player in franchise history to tally five points in a game, and just the third to record a hat trick while doing so. The Green Bay, Wis. native is the third player in the AHL this season to notch three goals in a game. It's the first career hat trick for Appleton, who did not record a three-goal outing in two seasons at Michigan State or with the USHL's Tri-City Storm prior to turning pro. Named the AHL's outstanding rookie in 2017-18, Appleton is on a four-game point streak and leads the Moose with eight points (4G, 4A) on the season.

Looking Good in Antlers

Forward Kristian Vesalainen wasted no time in putting up big numbers with the Moose. Assigned to Manitoba by the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Vesalainen picked up his first AHL assist that night. The 19 year old then racked up three assists on Sunday for a four-assist total through two games. The 24th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft already ranks fourth on the Moose in points.

Harkins Heating Up

Jansen Harkins totaled three points (1G, 2A) this weekend. The former second round pick of the Winnipeg Jets scored the game-winner on Friday, and followed it up with a two-assist performance on Sunday. The two helpers represented Harkins' first career multi-assist game. After the weekend, Harkins is tied for fifth on the Moose in points. As a rookie in 2017-18, the North Vancouver, B.C. product recorded 13 points (2G, 11A) in 46 games.

Home Sweet Home

The Moose took advantage of their early-season four-game home stand to bring their record back up to .500 at 3-3-0-0. Manitoba picked up wins in three out of four games at Bell MTS Place on the stand. The Moose are tied with Texas and Iowa as the only teams in the league with three home wins on the season. Manitoba won 17 home games in 2017-18 and set a franchise record with points in 13 consecutive games from Oct. 15-Dec. 22, 2017.

Rookie forward C.J. Suess keeps on lighting the lamp in the early stages of the season. The Forest Lake, Minn. product has goals in three straight games, while scoring four times. Suess leads the Moose with five goals in six games, and is tied for the league lead with Texas forward Joel L'Esperance. It's no surprise for a rookie to be atop the Moose goal-scoring list. The team has been led in goal scoring by rookies in two of the past three seasons (Connor - 2016-17, De Leo - 2015-16).

