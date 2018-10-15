Manitoba Moose Weekly: October 15

October 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Friday, Oct. 12: Belleville 1 at Manitoba 2

After being introduced to their home fans, the Moose wasted no time in opening the scoring as Seth Griffith burst down the wing and snapped a shot inside the far post, just 3:22 into the game. Rudolfs Balcers tied the contest for Belleville in the second period. A power play goal from Mason Appleton in the third gave Manitoba the lead for good. Eric Comrie made 30 saves in the 2-1 victory.

Sunday, Oct. 13: Belleville 6 at Manitoba 2

C.J. Suess scored a pair of goals for the Moose, but it wasn't enough to overcome an offensive explosion from Belleville. The line of Rudolf Balcers, Filip Chlapik and Drake Batherson combined for five goals and 10 points as the Senators came away with a 6-2 win.

vs. San Antonio** Friday, Oct. 19 7 p.m. CT

vs. San Antonio** Sunday, Oct. 21 2 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose host the San Antonio Rampage for a pair of games this weekend. Friday's matchup goes at 7 p.m. CT. Sunday's game is Pride Day in support of the Rainbow Resource Centre. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

20 C.J. Suess

4 3 0 3 2 0

27

Mason Appleton

4 1 1 2 0 -1

39

Seth Griffith

4 1 1 2 4 -4

8

Sami Niku

4 1 1 2 4 -6

5

Cameron Schilling

4 0 2 2 6 -1

# GOALIE RECORD

GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie

1-2-0 3.41 0.895 0

35

Ken Appleby

0-1-0 6.75 0.809 0

Captains

Defenceman Peter Stoykewych was named the eighth captain in franchise history on Thursday. The Winnipegger is the second local product, after Mike Keane, to be named the club's captain. Stoykewych has appeared in 197 AHL games, all with the Moose/IceCaps, posting 55 points (14G, 41A). The former Colorado College Tiger enjoyed a breakout season in 2017-18, notching 27 points (9G, 18A) in 70 games. Veterans JC Lipon and Cameron Schilling will serve as alternate captains this season.

A Century for Schilling

Defenceman Cameron Schilling tallied his second assist of the season on Friday, the 100th of his AHL career. Schilling notched the first helper of his career Oct. 20, 2012, in his 10th AHL game, with the Hershey Bears against the Rochester Americans. He reached the milestone in 429 games. The Carmel, Ind. native set a new career high last season with 26 assists in 71 games.

Multi-Goal Game

Forward C.J. Suess leads the Moose in goals and points through the first four games. The Forest Lake, Minn. product has three goals in the team's first four games. Two of those tallies came on Saturday as Suess notched the first multi-goal game of his professional career. A fifth round pick 129th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in 2014, Suess struck for 22 goals last season with Minnesota State University on his way to being named a Hobey Baker Top-10 Finalist.

Heavy on the Central

With the Rampage in town Friday and Sunday the Moose embark on a stretch of 15 straight games against opponents from the Central Division. Manitoba is currently 0-2-0-0 against its division after a pair of losses to Iowa to open the season. During the 2017-18 season, the Moose rolled out a 23-15-3-3 record against the Central. Manitoba also played a stretch of 17 games within the division last season, posting a 7-7-1-2 record.

Eric Comrie posted his best start of the young season on Friday. His first start of the campaign at Bell MTS Place resulted in a 30-save performance to help the Moose to a 2-1 victory. In the win, the 23 year old netminder played his 8,000th minute of his career. Comrie is just the second goaltender in franchise history to reach the mark, and is just 402 minutes back of Alex Auld for the club's all-time mark. Comrie is also just 125 saves away from becoming the first Moose goaltender to make 4,000 saves in his AHL career.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.