Manitoba Moose Weekly: May 7

Friday, May 4: Game 1 - Rockford 4 at Manitoba 2 (RFD leads series 1-0)

Buddy Robinson opened the scoring for the series in the first period with his first of the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Moose, the IceHogs scored the next four goals. John Hayden's one-timer from the faceoff circle went down as the game-winner for Rockford after Jan Kostalek scored Manitoba's second goal late in the third.

Saturday, May 5: Game 2 - Rockford 4 at Manitoba 1 (RFD leads series 2-0)

Manitoba got the scoring started for the second straight night when Brendan Lemieux redirected a Nic Petan centering feed to the back of the net. The visitors tied up the game up before the end of the period. Despite the Moose outshooting the IceHogs 14-6 in the second frame, Rockford left the period with a 3-1 lead on the way to a Game 2 victory and a 2-0 series lead.

at Rockford** Wednesday, May 9 7 p.m. CT

at Rockford** Friday, May 11 7 p.m. CT

at Rockford** (if nec.) Saturday, May 5 4 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com, depending on NHL schedule

The Moose and IceHogs shift their series to Rockford for the next three games. Game 3 goes Wednesday, May 9 at BMO Harris Bank Center. Tune in to the action on TSN 1290 (depending on NHL schedule) or at moosehockey.com/listenlive and the Moose App starting at 6:45 p.m. CT.

Hitting the Road

The Moose head to Rockford this week trailing in 2-0 in the Central Division Finals. Manitoba rolls into hostile territory with a strong road record from the regular and post-season. During the regular season, the Moose accumulated the second-most points in the AHL on the road with a 25-9-2-2 record. The mark matched a franchise record for road wins. In the playoffs, Manitoba won two of three games in Grand Rapids to advance past the Griffins. This post-season, the Moose have averaged 3.67 goals per game on the road as compared to 1.75 goals for at home.

Everyone's in on the Action

After seven playoff games, 19 Moose skaters have recorded a point in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. That leaves just five skaters who have appeared in a post-season game and have yet to record a point. A total of 12 players on the roster have scored at least one post-season goal, while five skaters have scored at least twice. The Moose featured a balanced attack in the regular season as well with 11 players reaching double digits in goals and 12 posted at least 30 points during the regular season.

At Home in Rockford?

In addition to their strong road play this season, the Moose have made themselves at home skating at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford in recent years. In their last eight trips to Rockford, the Moose have put together a 7-1-0-0 mark against the IceHogs. Home ice hasn't meant much between these two clubs with the road team putting together a 12-4-0-0 record in 16 games between the teams.

Finding the Net

Forward Brendan Lemieux has emerged as Manitoba's leading goal-scorer through the first seven games of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The second-year pro has three goals in the post season, all coming in his last five games. During that stretch, Lemieux has five points (3G, 2A) and is second on the Moose in playoff scoring.

Joining the Team

The Moose announced earlier today the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned defenceman Logan Stanley from the OHL's Kitchener Rangers to the Moose. Stanley had a career season, putting up 42 points (15G, 27A) in 61 games. He also racked up 16 points (4G, 12A) in the playoffs and was named Kitchener's co-playoff MVP as the club reached the OHL's Western Conference Final. Stanley was a first round pick, 18th overall, of the Jets in 2016.

New-Look Division

The AHL announced its divisional alignment for the 2018-19 season today and the Central Division went through some changes. The Cleveland Monsters will depart to the Eastern Conference and play in the North Division. Meanwhile, the Texas Stars and San Antonio Rampage enter the Central Division from the Pacific Division. The Moose have played four games against Texas and San Antonio each of the past three seasons.

Rookie forward Jansen Harkins made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut on Saturday in Game 2 of the Central Division Finals. Harkins missed the first six games of the of the playoffs due to injury. The North Vancouver, BC native posted 13 points (2G, 11A) and had a plus-six rating in 46 games during his first professional campaign with the Moose.

